Four Displaced by Fire in Wayne County

Posted 7:05 am, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 07:04AM, January 21, 2020

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Fire crews battled flames and freezing cold in Wayne County late Monday night.

Crews were coping with the extreme cold while trying to douse the flames.

The fire broke out at a house on Roundup Trail in Lehigh Township near Gouldsboro, forcing a family out in the cold just after 11 p.m. on Monday.

Four people were inside at the time.

Fire officials say they all made it out okay. Firefighters also rescued a chinchilla.

There is heavy damage to the home.

The firefighters had to cope with frozen hoses, slick spots while trying to stay warm.

A state police fire marshal is looking for a cause of that fire here in Wayne County.

