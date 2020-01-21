Federal Lawsuit to be Filed to Keep White Haven Center Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The fight to save a state center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities continues.

People whose loved ones depend on White Haven Center in Luzerne County and Polk Center in northwest Pennsylvania are taking legal action against Governor Tom Wolf.

Family members and guardians of people who live in those centers are representing them in a class-action federal lawsuit saying the state is violating their civil rights by closing their home.

“The coalition wants to take away the right of choice from us and that is not right. We all should respect induvial choice," said Thomas Kashatus.

The centers are state-run care facilities that house more than 300 people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

“Essentially, we are dealing with the most venerable of the venerable. There is a reason they are among the few hundred still remaining in Pennsylvania's developmental centers. It's because they are the most difficult to move. They are the most difficult to accommodate with the services and the attention that they need," said Thomas York, an attorney representing residents.

The lawsuit lists 16 plaintiffs who are residents of either White Haven Center or Polk Center and are being represented by their guardians against nine defendants, including Gov. Wolf and the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Teresa Miller.

“I am so deeply grateful for their courage and compassion and their understanding of our needs for our loved ones," said plaintiff Susan Jennings.

The state wants to move away from institutionalized care and says the quality of life for individuals would be better in the community, but the families behind this lawsuit say for their loved ones, that is not an option.

“That's our challenge. That's what we're fighting. Do we have a chance? With these people behind us today, I think with have a great chance with the efforts of Tom York," Kashatus said.

Thomas York, the lawyer for the families tells us it could be two months before the state answers back.