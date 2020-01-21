Chase Down Podcast: Passion For Music & Influencing The Youth With It Featuring Singer, Songwriter, Rapper & Producer, Luke O’Brien

Philadelphia-based singer, songwriter, rapper and producer, Luke O’Brien is the next guest on The Chase Down Podcast. We talk to Luke about getting his start as a parody rapper, the early days of being involved with bands, why he wanted to go solo, the current state of rap and the therapeutic elements of creating music.

Luke is also a music teacher in Philadelphia and beautifully uses the art form to influence under-privileged and troubled inner city kids. We talked at length about some of the challenges that come with that but how molding the youth through music can be so fulfilling and gratifying.