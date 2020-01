Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Two men were stabbed outside a city park Sunday evening, Scranton police say.

Investigators say the men drove themselves from Gerrity Park on Perry Avenue where the incident happened to the emergency room.

They both had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not identify the victims, but the men told officers they had met two other men at the park after agreeing to buy clothes on Snapchat. That's when the victims say they were attacked.