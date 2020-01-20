In this Talkback 16, topics include preparing for wintry weather, grammar, the decision to close a state prison and reaction to a child abuse case in Lycoming County.
Talkback 16: Child Abuse Case, Winter Weather and The Decision to Close a State Prison
-
Talkback 16: Prisons and Property Taxes
-
Talkback 16: Programming Changes, Requests
-
Talkback 16: Turnpike Tolls, Meteorologist’s Attire, and Penn State’s Trip to Texas
-
Talkback 16: Holiday Cheer and Driving in Inclement Weather
-
Talkback 16: Allegations of Hazing at Penn State, ESU Football Players Accused Vandalism and Skill Game Machines
-
-
Talkback 16: New Smoking Age, Ringing in the New Year, and Dogs That Killed a Deer
-
Talkback 16: State Championship Football, Marching Bands, and Impeachment Hearings
-
Talkback 16: Outrage, Acclamation, and More Penn State Reaction
-
Talkback 16: Fishing Licenses, Elections, and Winter Weather
-
Talkback 16: Paying College Athletes, Walking Trail, Yucktober
-
-
Talkback 16: Political Ad, Social Media Weather Pages
-
Talkback 16: Bad Weather and More Halloween Calls
-
Talkback 16: City Gas Card, Illegal Alcohol Sale, Too Many Deer