Suspect in Susquehanna County Homicide Pleads Guilty

Posted 11:42 am, January 20, 2020, by

MONTROSE, Pa. -- A murder trial set to begin Monday in Susquehanna County ended before it ever began.

Quentin Millard was in court facing charges of criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse, but while waiting to begin, Millard decided to plead guilty to a lesser charge of third-degree murder.

Millard and Andrea Martel of Great Bend are accused of killing and trying to dispose of the body of John Amrein.

Court papers show an argument happened at Martel's trailer in Great Bend Township in September of 2018. There was a struggle between Millard and Amrein and both ended up with gunshot wounds. The men argued again, and Millard hit the victim's head against a wall.

Investigators said the suspects took Amrein's body and tried to bury it where it was later found near a natural gas well pad in Hallstead.

Martel pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit third-degree murder.

Both will be sentenced in March in Susquehanna County.

3 comments

