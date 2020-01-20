Students Helping Students on MLK Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- On a day off from school, you could find a few dozen schoolkids in Scranton very enthusiastically taking a pop quiz.

It's part of an annual program about the life and message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. put on by Friends of the Poor and medical students from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

"This is educational and it's social," said Meghan Loftus of Friends of the Poor. "They're getting to play with their friends but we're really learning about Dr. King's legacy and just the theory of justice for all and what that world would look like and what we can do to make our world look that way."

The kids were asked to write down their dreams for themselves, their community, and the world.

"My dream for myself is that I want to be an actress and my dream for the world is to take care of, like, animals and clean oceans and stuff," Kiomary Nieves said.

Friends of the Poor has hosted a children's program on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for decades. This is the first year the organization partnered with students from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

"It's one of my priorities, definitely, as a person of color, to give back to those who may be disenfranchised, whether it's socioeconomically or by the color of their skin. To be able to remove myself from what I'm doing every day to plant myself in the community to be able to reach out to people, it definitely means a lot to me. It's what drives my desire to be a doctor," said Kaiya Flemons, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

The medical students took part in this and another service project in the city.