Rare Falcon Found Injured in Lycoming County

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Over the weekend, Patty Kline spotted something unusual while on her way church. In her neighborhood, was a large bird struggling to fly.

"I was watching the bird to make sure it was actually hurt because something like that should have flown away, so I called 911 because I didn't know what else to do and I knew it was so cold yesterday I thought it would freeze," said Kline.

"I got on scene, we found the bird, she pointed out the bird to me, and with her teamwork, actually, she had a blanket and we were able to, it was a process, but we were able to get the bird," said South Williamsport Police Officer Seth Stropp.

However, it was no ordinary bird. It was a Merlin.

"A Merlin is an intermediate size falcon and I say intermediate because they are smaller than the Peregrine Falcon and larger than the more American falcon. They are intermediate and found around towns and cities," explained ornithologist Dan Brauning.

the chances of finding one in your front yard are rare.

"It's a bird that we know is in the area. We know it nests in a couple dozen locations across small towns of northern Pennsylvania, but it's a rare bird and so finding a Merlin injured in your yard is certainly notable and worthy of taking to be rehabilitated," Brauning said.

"It was pretty awesome," Kline said. "It felt good to do something but to find out that it is endangered, or you know that they are trying to preserve them, that made it extra special."

Officer Stropp helped relocate the bird to receive some treatment. The bird is currently being cared for at Centre Wildlife Care in Centre County.

"It's kind of what we do as police officers. We are a jack of all trades. We like to help, whether it be a human, domestic animal dog cat, or wildlife in general, we like to be there to help," said Ofc. Stropp.

Ofc. Stropp and Kline say that once the bird fully recovers, they hope to be a part of the animal's release.