People in Scranton Honor MLK with March, Songs, and Prayers

SCRANTON, Pa. -– With signs in hand and a police escort, dozens marched through downtown in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Organizers have hosted this march for more than 35 years.

“It's a sacrifice. It's a commitment. It's showing people that this is important enough to gather together that we have this cause that we're united and we are allies to one another,” Lia Richards-Palmiter of Clarks Summit said.

“I think that during the time when we live it's even more important to understand what he fought for. He fought for equality, he fought for fostering diversity,” Jose Sanchez of Dunmore added.

Martin Luther King was a Baptist minister. People here at Shiloh Baptist Church in Scranton were paying tribute to him in song and prayer.

“I believe in the man! I believed in him back when he started the marches,” Joan Jackson of Scranton said.

The church was filled and the service began with members of the Martin Luther King Choir filing through the pews to “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

The choir is made up of people from different congregations all over the Scranton area.

“I love gathering with the different churches that sing and we're all in different churches that sing and different musicians from different churches and it's a blessing,” Mildred Harvey of Scranton said.

“You're bouncing around. You're singing. You're praising God. You're praising Martin Luther King,” Jackson said.