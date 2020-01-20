No. 1 Loyalsock Wins 75-70 at No. 2 Shamokin in Boys Basketball Super 16 Showdown

Aidan Gair scored a team-high 24 points and the No. 1 Loyalsock boys basketball team beat No. 2 Shamokin 75-70 on the road to remain undefeated. Mason Filarski scored a game-high 27 points in the loss for the Indians.
