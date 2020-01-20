Medical Pioneer and Nanticoke Legend Passes Away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- In 2017, Dr. Stanley Dudrick got a hero's welcome home in Nanticoke. He was presented with a street sign bearing his name, and a historical marker with his photo on it to mark 50 years since inventing a medical technology that has saved millions of lives.

Now, that sign stands on the block he grew up on. And the historical marker is outside of Nanticoke City Hall, but one day following his death, there are now flowers at the base of it.

"He set the bar very high," Jack Dudrick of Nanticoke said, laughing. "Very high as a matter of fact."

At his home, Jack Dudrick is sharing some of his favorite stories of his cousin. To everyone else, Dr. Dudrick is the man who created what's known as total parenteral nutrition, a medical technology that allows patients to ingest nutrition without going through their digestive systems.

But to Jack, Stanley was the king of the kids, the oldest of all the cousins.

"For a man who is so famous, and so well-known and did such incredible work saving millions of lives, he was a very humble down to earth person," he said.

Dr. Dudrick worked all over the world, but still considered Luzerne County home. At Misericordia University, he helped launch and became the Director of the Physician Assistant program.

"Teaching our students, told them what could happen when a young man from Nanticoke or a young man from the Valley or a young woman from the Valley decides they want to help others," explained Tom Botzman, President of Misericordia University. "They're willing time and their talent and their capacity to it, that they could do anything."

Dr. Dudrick was also a professor of surgery at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton.

"Dr. Stanley Dudrick’s impact on medicine has been profound. Nobody in the past 60 years has revolutionized the care of critically ill patients or has been responsible for saving as many lives — in the tens of millions — as Dr. Dudrick did. The students and faculty of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine were extremely fortunate to have had Dr. Stanley Dudrick as a colleague, teacher, mentor and friend." -- Steven Scheinman, MD, President and Dean of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

The technology Dr. Dudrick pioneered is considered one of the four major advances of modern surgery and he's often considered one the most influential doctors in history.

"A very gentle, kind, thoughtful, giving person," Botzman added. "When you meet heroes, he's the kind of superhero I'd like to know."

Dr. Dudrick passed away over the weekend at his home in New Hampshire. He was 84 years old.