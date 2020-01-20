Local Flavor in Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The matchup for Super Bowl 54 in Miami is all set. The Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers for the NFL championship. Both teams have local connections.

Robbie Gould of the 49ers is a former Penn State Nittany Lion who played his high school ball for Central Mountain in Clinton County. From there, it was on to Beaver Stadium and eventually the Chicago Bears.

Gould hooked on with the Giants after the Bears cut him. He's been a 49er for the past three seasons. Gould went three for three in field goals in Sunday night's game.

Brett Veach was a star running back with the Red Tornadoes of Mount Carmel Area. He graduated from Delaware and it was then on to a job in the front office of the Philadelphia Eagles. Veach went to the Kansas City Chiefs when Andy Reid became head coach. Veach was named general manager in 2017, at the time, the youngest general manager in the National Football League.

The Chiefs are playing in their first Super Bowl in 50 years. They go in to game in Miami a 1.5-point favorite.