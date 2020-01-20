× Hazleton Home Damaged by Fire

HAZLETON, Pa. — Two people were forced from their home after a fire caused damage early Monday in Hazleton.

Firefighters say it sparked around 7:30 a.m. in the home on West Third Street.

Fire damaged the second and third floors on one side of the double-block home.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

Two people lived on the side of the fire and have been displaced. One was treated for a minor injury.

The resident on the other side of the home was allowed back inside.

There is no word on what caused the fire.