Hazleton Home Damaged by Fire
HAZLETON, Pa. — Two people were forced from their home after a fire caused damage early Monday in Hazleton.
Firefighters say it sparked around 7:30 a.m. in the home on West Third Street.
Fire damaged the second and third floors on one side of the double-block home.
Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.
Two people lived on the side of the fire and have been displaced. One was treated for a minor injury.
The resident on the other side of the home was allowed back inside.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
40.958418 -75.974647