Hazleton Home Damaged by Fire

Posted 10:09 am, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 11:10AM, January 20, 2020

HAZLETON, Pa. — Two people were forced from their home after a fire caused damage early Monday in Hazleton.

Firefighters say it sparked around 7:30 a.m. in the home on West Third Street.

Fire damaged the second and third floors on one side of the double-block home.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

Two people lived on the side of the fire and have been displaced. One was treated for a minor injury.

The resident on the other side of the home was allowed back inside.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.