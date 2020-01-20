It's Suits and Sneakers Week for Coaches vs Cancer of NEPA, as high schools in District II do their part to combat cancer. Coaches vs Cancer of NEPA Chairman Andrew Kettel says this is a vital week for fundraising in Northeast Pennsylvania.
District II Basketball Ready for Coaches Vs Cancer of NEPA Suits & Sneakers Week
-
Coaches Vs Cancer Tip-Off Breakfast
-
A Tall Task For Scranton Prep 7’2″ Senior Center Matt Dwyer
-
The Scranton Prep-Abington Heights basketball rivalry.
-
State Playoff Run Continues For Tamaqua And Pottsville This Friday
-
Herman Boone, Football Coach Played by Denzel Washington in ‘Remember the Titans,’ Dies at 84
-
-
Local Basketball Coach John Bucci Dies
-
To The Sidelines: Refs, Umpires Quitting
-
Murray Leads Dunmore Girls to 59-41 Win Over Holy Redeemer
-
Rachel Rose Leads Scranton Prep Girls to Win Over Berwick in Opener
-
Holy Redeemer vs Holy Cross girls basketball
-
-
Teen in Critical Condition After a Shooting at a High School Basketball Game in Texas
-
Riverhawk’s Volleyball Team Provides Great Support For A 7-year Old Cancer Patient