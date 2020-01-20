Mike Stevens always seemed to find amazing cooks whipping up amazing food. Mike stopped by a church in Schuylkill County 15 years ago. The place has since closed as part of a consolidation by the Diocese of Allentown, but the memories and great smells still linger on this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road.
Delicious Dinner Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
-
Kids’ Dreams Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
-
Back Down The Pennsylvania Road: Food at the Farm Show
-
Snowy Fun Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
-
A Safe Drive Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
-
Back Down The Pennsylvania Road: Celebration Preparation
-
-
Thanksgiving in School Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
-
Back Down The Pennsylvania Road: Autumn’s Passing
-
Back Down The Pennsylvania Road: Icy Trip to Sullivan County
-
Back Down The Pennsylvania Road: Pottsville Maroons
-
‘Stein’ of the Season Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
-
-
Making Mining Miniatures
-
Antique Autos Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
-
Back Down the Pennsylvania Road: Veterans Day