Blue Mountain Ski Resort Packed for MLK Day

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lines wrapped around the ticket booths at Blue Mountain Ski Resort near Palmerton. The place was packed with skiers and snowboarders who have Martin Luther King Junior Day off.

“I think it’s a little chilly but it’s a beautiful day to be out on the mountain. It’s very pretty out, actually,” said Veronica Zatko, New Jersey.

More than 30 trails kept thousands of people busy.

Ashley Seier is the marketing manager. She says Martin Luther King Day is one of the busiest for the resort.

While last week’s warm-up was a little worrisome, Old Man Winter came to the rescue just in time.

“It’s kind of been a crazy weekend for us, in general. Holiday weekends always are. We were blessed with natural snow. We had about three inches of natural snow on Saturday night, so it definitely brought out the crowds for this weekend,” said Seier.

“We are just enjoying the day. We had a good dump of snow, we hoped it would stay and here we are,” said Lisa Yuen, New Jersey.

Many resorts have been getting by using snow guns, but there’s nothing like real snow and beginners especially approve.

“After the storm, the snow is perfect. This is only my second time snowboarding. You can tell, I am a newbie. I learned a lot today,” said Yen Wang, California.

Yen Wang is from California. He was glad to have some real snow on the mountain because it’s softer. He came prepared just in case.

“Well for protection for your butt and back, also your knees. On the first day, I got a bruise on my knees and butt. It really hurt so I said I need better protection,” said Wang.

And despite the slow start to ski season, those who enjoy hitting the slopes say it’s better late than never.