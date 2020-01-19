Winter Craftfest Helps People Beat the Winter Blues

Posted 5:25 pm, January 19, 2020, by

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Winter Craftfest brought shoppers to the Sherman Theater.

People got in for free and there were dozens of vendors to choose from.

“The nice thing about the winter is everybody is around but they just don’t know what to do,” Tim Gasiewski of Mount Pocono said. “So how this got started is we wanted to provide something for people to come out of their house to be able to buy quality items from our partners in the area.”

This was the third year for the craft fair.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.