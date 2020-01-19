× Winter Craftfest Helps People Beat the Winter Blues

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Winter Craftfest brought shoppers to the Sherman Theater.

People got in for free and there were dozens of vendors to choose from.

“The nice thing about the winter is everybody is around but they just don’t know what to do,” Tim Gasiewski of Mount Pocono said. “So how this got started is we wanted to provide something for people to come out of their house to be able to buy quality items from our partners in the area.”

This was the third year for the craft fair.