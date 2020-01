Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The University of Scranton hosted a one-stop-shop for grooms and brides to be.

It's called Northeast Pa's Largest Winter Bridal Show for good reason.

Everything from photographers to florists was on hand; there were more than 50 vendors in all.

Two lucky brides even walked away from the bridal expo with the grand prize of free honeymoons.