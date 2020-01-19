Some Baby Strollers Sold on Target and Amazon Recalled

Posted 7:11 pm, January 19, 2020, by

(CNN) — Some baby-strollers sold at Target and on Amazon are being recalled.

The company ‘Baby Trend’ is pulling four mini-strollers from its Tango line.

Officials with the consumer product safety commission say the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure which poses a falling hazard to children.

Baby Trend says people should immediately stop using the strollers and contact the company for a full refund or replacement.

For more details, go to Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.