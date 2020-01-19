× Some Baby Strollers Sold on Target and Amazon Recalled

(CNN) — Some baby-strollers sold at Target and on Amazon are being recalled.

The company ‘Baby Trend’ is pulling four mini-strollers from its Tango line.

Officials with the consumer product safety commission say the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure which poses a falling hazard to children.

Baby Trend says people should immediately stop using the strollers and contact the company for a full refund or replacement.

For more details, go to Consumer Product Safety Commission website.