Ski Shops Thriving in Susquehanna County

Posted 6:20 pm, January 19, 2020, by

CLIFFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- More action on the slopes means more business for ski shops.

Workers at Idlewild Ski Shop, not far from Elk Mountain, said customers were coming through the doors all weekend long.

They say that's a welcome change from the slow start to January when temperatures were in the 60s.

"It renewed our faith in the ski industry and the ski business," said owner Jane Matthews. "We sold an awful lot of goggles, everybody coming in the door needed goggles which is a good thing. Helped our business tremendously.'"

Workers explained the amount of snow was just enough to get people out on the slopes while not making traveling difficult.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.