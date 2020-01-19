Ski Shops Thriving in Susquehanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIFFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- More action on the slopes means more business for ski shops.

Workers at Idlewild Ski Shop, not far from Elk Mountain, said customers were coming through the doors all weekend long.

They say that's a welcome change from the slow start to January when temperatures were in the 60s.

"It renewed our faith in the ski industry and the ski business," said owner Jane Matthews. "We sold an awful lot of goggles, everybody coming in the door needed goggles which is a good thing. Helped our business tremendously.'"

Workers explained the amount of snow was just enough to get people out on the slopes while not making traveling difficult.