Sag Awards: See the Full List of Winners

Posted 11:28 pm, January 19, 2020, by

The cast of "Stranger Things" attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California. The show is nominated for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series, among categories.

(CNN) — The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday.
A full list of nominees follows below.
Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon*WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon*WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” *WINNER

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show*WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel*WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag*WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Big Little Lies”

The Crown*WINNER

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel*WINNER

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game of Thrones *WINNER

“GLOW”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchmen”

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker*WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy*WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood*WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story*WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avengers: Endgame*WINNER

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.