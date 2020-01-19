Man Arrested for Shooting in Pittston

Posted 8:44 pm, January 19, 2020, by , Updated at 09:04PM, January 19, 2020

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man is locked up on charges he broke into a home and shot another man.

Police say it happened just after midnight Saturday along Elizabeth Street.

Eli Smith is accused of breaking into a home and assaulting a woman inside.

Officers say Smith opened fire during the assault, hitting the victim.

The victim ran to Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance and was rushed to the hospital; he is expected to be OK.

Smith ran from the house as well but was caught a short time later.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.