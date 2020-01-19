× Man Arrested for Shooting in Pittston

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man is locked up on charges he broke into a home and shot another man.

Police say it happened just after midnight Saturday along Elizabeth Street.

Eli Smith is accused of breaking into a home and assaulting a woman inside.

Officers say Smith opened fire during the assault, hitting the victim.

The victim ran to Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance and was rushed to the hospital; he is expected to be OK.

Smith ran from the house as well but was caught a short time later.