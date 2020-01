× Jeep Smashes Several Cars before Flipping onto its Side

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A rollover crash left a trail of damage along a busy street.

Authorities at the scene said a jeep hit an oncoming car along Hazle Street around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The jeep then smashed into several parked cars before flipping onto its side.

The driver had to be taken to the hospital.

Hazle Street was closed for a time while the mess was cleaned up but has reopened after the crash.