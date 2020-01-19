× January 20 is National Cheese Lover’s Day

(CNN) — Grab the fondue set, order a cheese pizza with a side of mac and cheese.

America is celebrating all things cheesy on January 20; it is National Cheese Lover’s Day.

Cheese has a special place in Americans’ hearts and diets.

National Cheese Lover’s Day is just one of 18 specific days honoring cheese in some form or fashion.

There’s National String Cheese Day in September, National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day in April and National Cheesecake Day is in July.