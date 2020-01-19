In Your Neighborhood

Posted 8:25 am, January 19, 2020

Tricky Tray

If you’d like to win prizes and support a local baseball team, then head to Monroe County, Saturday, January 25. There will be a Tricky Tray event at the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company starting at 10 a.m. Win local ski and water park prize packs, entertainment tickets, a TV, restaurant gift cards and more. The event supports the Northeast Titans 12U Road to Cooperstown 2020, a once-in-a-lifetime baseball tournament experience.

Designer Purse Bingo

The Wyoming Area Music Sponsors will be holding their Designer Purse Bingo, Sunday, January 26 in Luzerne County. The event goes from 1 p.m. until 5 at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center cafeteria in Exeter. Tickets cost $20. There will be four special games, a raffle table and 50/50. Food and bingo supplies are available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Music Department at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

