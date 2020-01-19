Ideal Conditions Means a Busy Holiday Weekend at Elk Mountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION DALE, Pa. -- The long holiday weekend is typically one of the busiest times for ski resorts.

Workers at Elk Mountain said Saturday's snow, coupled with the cold weather, has made for ideal conditions on the mountain.

"This is perfect timing, after having so much rain, were thrilled that winter has returned," said Bob DeLuca, the Director of Marketing and Group Sales. "I think the enthusiasm comes from just a little bit of snow."

Skiers and snowboarders said they are looking forward to the cooler temperatures, sticking around.