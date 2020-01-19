Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It's a tradition on the eve of Martin Luther King Junior day Scranton's MLK Commission invites members of the community to dinner.

It's a chance to get different faiths, races, and walks of life together.

"I think it's very important to celebrate the national holiday of Martin Luther King Jr.," said Cathy Ann Hardaway, MLK Commission President. "Unfortunately, many of us, regardless of a national holiday, sometimes we don't always take the time to commemorate it or remember the focus of it. So, this is our chance, not only to reflect on Martin Luther King but his principles. That's the key."

The MLK Commission hands out awards during the event to both adults and young people who are agents of change in the community.

"It's important that our young people from the real youngest age get exposed to a message of humanity," explained Ida Castro of the MLK Commission. "That's our theme for this year, all humanity."

The event's keynote speaker was Brandon Flood, a longtime state representative who now serves as secretary of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons.

"We're here to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King but we should all be patterning our lives after him as well," said Flood. "The Dream didn't stop with him so it's incumbent upon all of us to carry his dream forward."

"Would Martin Luther King, Jr. be pleased with what we're doing today? With our agenda and our nation today? Those are the kind of things we want to address," Hardaway said.

The dinner is one of several events the MLK Commission will put on over the long weekend.