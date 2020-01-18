Winter Weather Arrives for Annual Shiverfest in Scranton

Posted 10:40 pm, January 18, 2020, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- An annual winter trip down the river was held Saturday in Scranton.

The Lackawanna River Conservation Association put on the Sixth Annual Shiverfest.

Attendees braved the cold to paddle the ice water of the Lackawanna River.

Folks say the snow only made the experience more scenic.

"We had about fifty paddlers today. Paddling in the height of the onset of a snowstorm. So we wanna show that the Lackawanna River is something you can enjoy 24/7 365 days a year," said Bernie Mcgurl, Scranton.

Afterward, kayakers headed to a thaw party at Backyard Ale House for food and drinks in Scranton.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.