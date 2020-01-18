Winter Weather Arrives for Annual Shiverfest in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- An annual winter trip down the river was held Saturday in Scranton.

The Lackawanna River Conservation Association put on the Sixth Annual Shiverfest.

Attendees braved the cold to paddle the ice water of the Lackawanna River.

Folks say the snow only made the experience more scenic.

"We had about fifty paddlers today. Paddling in the height of the onset of a snowstorm. So we wanna show that the Lackawanna River is something you can enjoy 24/7 365 days a year," said Bernie Mcgurl, Scranton.

Afterward, kayakers headed to a thaw party at Backyard Ale House for food and drinks in Scranton.