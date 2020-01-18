SWB Railriders Hold Job Fair for Upcoming Season

MOOSIC, Pa. -- Baseball season might not be on your mind just yet but it is for job seekers in Lackawanna County.
The Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders hosted a job fair for the upcoming 2020 season at PNC Field in Moosic Saturday.
The organization is looking to fill a variety of roles including grounds crew, security, and ticket sales.
If you're interested in working for the Railriders, click here.
1 Comment
angrybird359
Temporary and part time employment, just what everybody wants …
wnepjunkie
What about for retired folks looking for extra cash? That’s what kind of job it is, not for someone to make a career.