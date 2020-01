× Interstate 80 Westbound Closed Due to Multi-Vehicle Crash

HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Drivers in Columbia County are being asked to avoid the area of Interstate 80 Westbound near exit 232.

Just after 3:30 p.m. the interstate’s westbound lanes were closed after a crash involving a tractor trailer and other vehicles.

PennDot says both lanes will remain closed for several hours while they work to clear the vehicles.

No word on any injuries in the crash in Columbia County.