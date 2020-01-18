Embracing the Winter Weather in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 10:40 pm, January 18, 2020

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- People embraced the wintry weather at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

A winter fun day was put on by the Two Mountains District of the Boy Scouts of America.

Families did a little sledding, played some winter games and took part in obstacle courses.

"It's basically a way to escape the indoors and get outside, have some fun. The kids can shoot bb guns. We have slingshots, lots of other fun activities. We even have a sled dog team here this year," said Rachel Stark, Wyoming.

The theme for the winter fun day was under the sea at the park in Wilkes-Barre.

