WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A woman who was badly burned in a fire earlier this month in Wilkes-Barre has died.

The Lehigh County coroner says Clora Sylvester, 70, passed away Thursday from her injuries

The Wilkes-Barre fire chief says the fire at Sylvester's home on Kidder Street was caused by a space heater that was too close to a chair.