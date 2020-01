Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa. -- A hospital that's set to close in Sunbury will stop most of its services by the end of the month.

UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury plans to close its emergency room and several other departments on Friday, January 31, 2020.

All inpatient and outpatient surgical services will also end that day.

UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury says it will offer the rest of its services until the hospital closes for good March 31, 2020.