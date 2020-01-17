UPDATE: Missing Scranton Man Found Safely

Posted 9:05 pm, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 11:39PM, January 17, 2020

UPDATE: Scranton police say Kenneth Harvey was found safe late Friday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police in Scranton are searching for a missing man.

Officials believe 56-year-old Kenneth Harvey left William Rosenstein & Sons on Friday afternoon in white 2011 Ford pickup with a destination in Carbondale.

According to police, Harvey never arrived.

Officers say Harvey has health conditions that require medications.

Investigators tell Newswatch 16 they found the Ford pickup truck along Hemlock Street in the city but have not located Harvey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scranton Police Department at 570-348-4134.

