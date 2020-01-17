Tim Kurkjian on Philadelphia Phillies

ESPN reporter Tim Kurkjian, at the Williamsport Crosscutters Banquet, is enthused about the Philadelphia Phillies off-season which included upgraded at starting pitcher (Zack Wheeler) and a shortstop (Didi Gregrious).
