Super 16 Dream Team Showcase Announced!
WNEP-TV is proud to present the 17th Annual Super 16 Dream Team Showcase!
It’s your first-hand look at our area’s top 32 high school football players. You’ll meet the players from across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Find out who was named Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Overall Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete. We’ll honor an area coach with the George Curry Coach of the Year Award.
Join us Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 7pm for this prime-time event – only on WNEP-TV 16. Then catch it again on WNEP2!
The Super 16 Dream Team Showcase is presented by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.
Here is your Super 16 Dream Team: Look for their features after the show airs on WNEP.
|POS
|Player
|School
|FS
|7
|Teagan Wilk
|Berwick Area
|Sr.
|TB
|42
|Lenny Kelley
|Dallas Area
|Sr.
|DL
|75
|Taylor Bolesta
|Dallas Area
|Sr.
|RB
|2
|Josh Balcarcel
|Delaware Valley
|Sr.
|LB
|6
|Jason Henderson
|Delaware Valley
|Jr.
|WR/S/P
|22
|Christian Sapp
|East Stroudsburg South
|Jr.
|QB
|14
|Tanner Lorson
|Jersey Shore Area
|Sr.
|WR
|81
|Stanton Westlin
|Jersey Shore Area
|Sr.
|FB/ILB/K
|44
|Ray Melnikoff
|Lackawanna Trail Jr/Sr
|Jr.
|OG/DT
|75
|Malaki Parlante
|Loyalsock Township Jr/Sr
|Sr.
|DE
|33
|Cameron Wood
|Montoursville Area
|Sr.
|OT/DT
|55
|Will Carson
|Montoursville Area
|Sr.
|LB/FB
|40
|Tyler Elsdon
|North Schuylkill Jr/Sr
|Sr.
|NG
|32
|Jake Green
|North Schuylkill Jr/Sr
|Sr.
|WR/DB
|19
|Tyler Carey
|Old Forge Jr/Sr
|Sr.
|QB
|7
|Damon Yost
|Pottsville Area
|Sr.
|WR/CB
|15
|Mason Barnes
|Pottsville Area
|Sr.
|WR
|4
|Razen Reyes
|Riverside Jr/Sr
|Sr.
|LB
|6
|Tucker Johnson
|Scranton Prep
|Sr.
|WR/DB
|4
|Julian Fleming
|Southern Columbia Area
|Sr.
|RB
|23
|Gaige Garcia
|Southern Columbia Area
|Sr.
|LB
|28
|Cal Haladay
|Southern Columbia Area
|Sr.
|RB/LB
|25
|Nate Boyle
|Tamaqua Area
|Sr.
|QB
|10
|Brayden Knoblauch
|Tamaqua Area
|Sr.
|OG/DT
|57
|Jack Imbt
|Troy Area
|Sr.
|QB
|2
|Janaasah Boone
|Valley View
|Sr.
|DT
|55
|Cyler Rozina
|Valley View
|Sr.
|RB/LB
|35
|Zane Janiszewski
|Western Wayne
|Jr.
|TE
|12
|Jesse Engle
|Williams Valley
|Jr.
|QB/DB/P
|9
|Dominic DeLuca
|Wyoming Area
|Sr.
|DL/OL
|90/76
|Sammy Solomon
|Wyoming Area
|Sr.
|TE/DE
|11
|Derek Ambrosino
|Wyoming Area
|Sr.