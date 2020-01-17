Super 16 Dream Team Showcase Announced!

Posted 10:19 am, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 09:32AM, January 17, 2020

WNEP-TV is proud to present the 17th Annual Super 16 Dream Team Showcase!

It’s your first-hand look at our area’s top 32 high school football players.  You’ll meet the players from across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.  Find out who was named Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Overall Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete.  We’ll honor an area coach with the George Curry Coach of the Year Award.

Join us Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 7pm for this prime-time event – only on WNEP-TV 16.  Then catch it again on WNEP2!

The Super 16 Dream Team Showcase is presented by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Here is your Super 16 Dream Team:  Look for their features after the show airs on WNEP.

POS Player School
FS 7 Teagan Wilk Berwick Area Sr.
TB 42 Lenny Kelley Dallas Area Sr.
DL 75 Taylor Bolesta Dallas Area Sr.
RB 2 Josh Balcarcel Delaware Valley Sr.
LB 6 Jason Henderson Delaware Valley Jr.
WR/S/P 22 Christian Sapp East Stroudsburg South Jr.
QB 14 Tanner Lorson Jersey Shore Area Sr.
WR 81 Stanton Westlin Jersey Shore Area Sr.
FB/ILB/K 44 Ray Melnikoff Lackawanna Trail Jr/Sr Jr.
OG/DT 75 Malaki Parlante Loyalsock Township Jr/Sr Sr.
DE 33 Cameron Wood Montoursville Area Sr.
OT/DT 55 Will Carson Montoursville Area Sr.
LB/FB 40 Tyler Elsdon North Schuylkill Jr/Sr Sr.
NG 32 Jake Green North Schuylkill Jr/Sr Sr.
WR/DB 19 Tyler Carey Old Forge Jr/Sr Sr.
QB 7 Damon Yost Pottsville Area Sr.
WR/CB 15 Mason Barnes Pottsville Area Sr.
WR 4 Razen Reyes Riverside Jr/Sr Sr.
LB 6 Tucker Johnson Scranton Prep Sr.
WR/DB 4 Julian Fleming Southern Columbia Area Sr.
RB 23 Gaige Garcia Southern Columbia Area Sr.
LB 28 Cal Haladay Southern Columbia Area Sr.
RB/LB 25 Nate Boyle Tamaqua Area Sr.
QB 10 Brayden Knoblauch Tamaqua Area Sr.
OG/DT 57 Jack Imbt Troy Area Sr.
QB 2 Janaasah Boone Valley View Sr.
DT 55 Cyler Rozina Valley View Sr.
RB/LB 35 Zane Janiszewski Western Wayne Jr.
TE 12 Jesse Engle Williams Valley Jr.
QB/DB/P 9 Dominic DeLuca Wyoming Area Sr.
DL/OL 90/76 Sammy Solomon Wyoming Area Sr.
TE/DE 11 Derek Ambrosino Wyoming Area Sr.

