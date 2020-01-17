Ski Resorts Expect Big Business for MLK Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There was no shortage of skiers and snowboarders Friday at Camelback Mountain Resort near Tannersville.

Another long holiday weekend is on the way and so is some winter weather.

"I am so excited. I love snow so I am looking forward to it," said Bryn Milizia, Upper Dublin.

Managers at the resort tell Newswatch 16 that the snow guns have been firing away for the past few days. Despite a slow start to the season, 30 out of 39 trails are open at Camelback.

The hope is to get everything filled in with help from Mother Nature.

"It really, this is the first weekend people really get out on the mountain. Besides Christmas week, we are kind of busy but really, everyone waits until now to get into the ski mode. Now that we have an absolutely perfect weekend ahead there's really no reason for people not to come out. People are excited about it, they are ready to get out and we are ready for them to come," said A.J. Stack, Camelback Mountain Resort.

Some skiers and snowboarders were a little nervous earlier this week when we had warmer than normal temperatures. But now that winter is back, they are ready to rock.

"I wasn't worried. I knew it was going to get cold again," Connor Brooks, New Jersey.

"I am excited. I love snow, too. There's lots of fun things to do," said Abby Bainbridge, Upper Dublin.

Matthew Lipton from Connecticut is looking forward to snow but prefers some sun, too.

"I like it to be sunny when I am skiing because I like the heat," said Matthew Lipton, Connecticut.

Managers expected thousands of visitors over the long holiday weekend.

