Scranton Police Warning Residents Not to Leave Vehicles Running Unattended

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Scranton police are warning drivers to lock up their vehicles on frigid mornings.

Car thieves are more active in the cold.

When it's this cold, it can be tempting to leave your car running to warm up. Scranton police say that's what people are doing, and thieves are taking advantage.

The department is warning people to keep their vehicles locked up, don't leave them unattended, and don't leave them running with the keys inside.

The police chief says in 2018, there were 57 vehicles reported stolen in the city.

Last year, there were 33.

This time of year, it's a problem.

Officers are getting calls for stolen cars from in front of people's homes and especially at convenient markets when people are leaving running vehicles unattended.

Of course it's not just Scranton police, other departments are also warning people not to make this mistake this time of year.

According to a national group that tracks these statistics, vehicle thefts rise 25% during winter.