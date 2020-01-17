× Providing Help & Hope: Leadership Wilkes-Barre Launches Project to Help Keystone Mission

Local leaders from area companies are lending their talents to help transform lives in Luzerne County.

A group with Leadership Wilkes-Barre is giving back to Keystone Mission. The nonprofit, with one location in Wilkes-Barre, is a “catalyst for the community, to provide help and hope to the homeless, hungry, and hurting people in Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

In addition to requesting donations (listed below) to help stock the shelves at Keystone Mission, Leadership Wilkes-Barre is also hosting a family-friendly fundraiser next weekend, on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

What’s Needed at Keystone Mission to Serve Public Meals

Disposable dinner plates

Disposable dessert plates

Disposable salad/soup bowls

Hot/cold cups

Plastic cutlery

Drink mix, iced tea, Kool-Aid, punch, etc

45-gallon trash bags

14-gallon trash bags

Clorox wipes

Please know that on meal nights, Keystone Mission serves men, women, children, and seniors. The nonprofit averages about 45 to 55 guests a night.

Also needed

Diapers— Size 3 and up & pull-ups

Baby wipes.

Gently used clothing for infants through teens

New undergarments for children and teens

Hats and gloves.

When & Where to Donate

Donations can be dropped off at Keystone Mission’s Scranton location (8 West Olive Street, Scranton) and Wilkes Barre (290 Parkview Circle, Wilkes Barre) Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Special arrangements can be made by contacting distributions@keystonemission.org.

How to Volunteer at Keystone Mission

To learn how you can lend at hand at the nonprofit, including help serving meals to those in need, head to this link.

About Leadership Wilkes-Barre

The mission of Leadership Wilkes-Barre is to develop informed and committed leaders from all segments of the community who will serve, strengthen and improve northeastern Pennsylvania. Hundreds of people connect with LWB every year through our six Leadership programs, community impact project initiatives and active alumni network. There are multiple entry points into the organization offering varying degrees of opportunity to explore your potential, widen your sphere of influence, engage in authentic relationships with other leaders, and ultimately impact the quality of life in our region.