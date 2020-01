× Police: Pedestrian Hit and Killed in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Friday night in Lackawanna County.

Officials believe the driver hit Jennifer Korner who was walking along Belmont Street in Carbondale just before 6 p.m.

Police say the driver did stop and no charges have been filed following the deadly wreck in Lackawanna County.