× New Grocery Store Taking Stock Against the First Winter Storm of 2020

WAYMART, Pa. — While the wintry weather may cause some troubles on Saturday, it’s good news for area supermarkets, as people look to stock up before the storm.

It’s a very welcome development for one supermarket in Wayne County that’s only been open just a little more than a month.

With snow in the forecast, Hayes Market owner Rich Hayes checks the inventory in the store he opened last month in this Shur Save in Waymart.

After spending 20 plus years working in grocery stores, this is Rich’s first time as captain of the ship and he wants to be prepared.

“So basically, we’re going to be well-staffed, number one,” said Rich. “We’re also going to make sure we have the inventory that’s needed for the snowstorm to come, which is unexpected at this point what we’re walking into on Saturday.”

And with the scanner at the checkout beeping away, it’s clear customers want to be ready as well.

“I’m here getting the essentials, coke, chips, you know?” laughed Nancy Deetz. “Just stuff everybody needs.”

Rich says he’s already got some experience in seeing what this community wants during a snow storm. It snowed the day of their grand opening in December.

Rich says that day couldn’t have gone better.

“It actually worked out good because not only were they interested in the store to check it out on December 1st, Sunday morning but they were here to get their essentials for the snowstorm as it hit that day,” said Rich.

Many are grateful Rich took over the store after Ray’s Supermarket closed it, especially in times like this.

“If I needed a quart of milk, I’d have to go to Carbondale or Honesdale so this is much easier,” said Deetz. “Oh yeah, yeah, because it’s only a 10-minute ride instead of a half-hour ride so it works out well.”

Knowing that Rich says they’ll be here if anyone needs anything during the storm

“Typically, we do have that last-minute rush, heading into the storm, which is to be expected,” said Rich. “And we will be prepared for that tomorrow, Saturday as the storm hits, probably close to noon as they`re saying.”

Hayes Market will be open for business Saturday morning at seven, regardless of the weather.