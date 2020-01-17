Lycoming County Man Arrested for Assault on Baby
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — A man in Lycoming County is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shaking a baby.
Tyler Vaughan, 21, of Jersey Shore, is accused of assaulting a 5-week old boy in December.
Emergency crews were called to the child’s home last month and had to perform CPR on the infant.
Police say the baby suffered a heart attack and severe brain injury, as well as several broken ribs in the attack. The child is now blind and has brain damage.
Vaughan is charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.
3 comments
savescrantonhistory
Put him in prison and be sure to tell the other inmates what he did. The problem will resolve itself in short order.
mickmars
Ruined an infants entire life. Yet we’ll keep him alive. Bury him to his chin pour honey on his head, and turn loose a truckload of fire ants.
David Sohns
Disgusting animal. He should be dealt with accordingly.