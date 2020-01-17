Lycoming County Man Arrested for Assault on Baby

Posted 12:04 pm, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 12:36PM, January 17, 2020

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — A man in Lycoming County is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shaking a baby.

Tyler Vaughan, 21, of Jersey Shore, is accused of assaulting a 5-week old boy in December.

Emergency crews were called to the child’s home last month and had to perform CPR on the infant.

Police say the baby suffered a heart attack and severe brain injury, as well as several broken ribs in the attack. The child is now blind and has brain damage.

Vaughan is charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

