Hundreds of Cars Burn at Scrapyard in Luzerne County

Posted 8:07 am, January 17, 2020

LARKSVILLE, Pa. -- Hundreds of cars burned at a junkyard in Luzerne County.

Crews say the fire broke out at Tabits Scrap Yard in Larksville around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Up to 500 cars were reportedly on fire at the place on Washington Avenue.

It took several hours for firefighters to completely put out the flames.

No one was injured. Investigators are looking for how the fire started.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

  • The Conservative

    This site is full of the same old losers who make ridiculous comments day after day after day. You see the same names everyday. These people have no life and all they do is put down people on WNEP’s website. These same people cannot survive on Facebook or Twitter because they’d be chewed up and spit out so they prey on a local website. Normal people know who we’re talking about. Watch the names of the same everyday losers on here who have nothing good to say about anything. They need to get a life and stop lashing out to strangers as they sit home alone.

    Reply Report comment
