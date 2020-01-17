Hundreds of Cars Burn at Scrapyard in Luzerne County

LARKSVILLE, Pa. -- Hundreds of cars burned at a junkyard in Luzerne County.
Crews say the fire broke out at Tabits Scrap Yard in Larksville around 2 a.m. on Friday.
Up to 500 cars were reportedly on fire at the place on Washington Avenue.
It took several hours for firefighters to completely put out the flames.
No one was injured. Investigators are looking for how the fire started.
41.258052 -75.943145
