LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds of cars are burning at a junkyard in Luzerne County.

Crews say the fire broke out at Tabits Scrap Yard in Larksville around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Up to 500 cars are reportedly on fire at the place on Washington Avenue.

There’s no cause yet.

Tankers have been called in from all over Luzerne County to fight it.