SCRANTON, Pa. -- Coffee lovers are camping out for free coffee for a year in Scranton.

Dozens waited in line Friday morning at the new Dunkin' on North Main Avenue.

The first 100 customers at the door, not the drive-thru, will get a coupon book for free coffees.

The new shop opens at 7 a.m. on Friday here in Scranton.