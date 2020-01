Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- Crews are fighting flames in Shenandoah Friday morning.

Fire officials say flames broke out around 3:30 at the building on East Lloyd Street.

It is the old United Wiping Cloth Company.

There are several apartments on the second floor.

One person was inside. They made it out okay.

Crews are still working to get the blaze under control.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

