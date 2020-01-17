Another Arrest in Deadly Pocono Shooting

Posted 3:02 pm, January 17, 2020

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Authorities have arrested another person in connection with a shooting in the Poconos that left two people dead.

U.S. Marshals arrested Zaire Burkett, 20, of Whitehall, in Allentown Friday morning.

Burkett is charged with criminal homicide, robbery, and other offenses in connection with a deadly shooting in Chestnuthill Township in December.

Dylan Beinert, 22, was shot and killed in the robbery and dispute over drugs.  Khalil Durante died a few days later.

Troopers have charged three other people in connection with the crime: Deani Powell, 22 of Easton, Matthew Burke, 21, of East Stroudsburg, and Eric Gulley, 41, of Allentown.

2 comments

