16 To The Rescue: Tiny

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There are dozens of cats at Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge near Dallas, but volunteers have a soft spot for Tiny. She is 9 years old and has been calling this place home for a very long time.

"Tiny has been here over three years. She was an owner surrender. They couldn't keep her. They couldn't have cats where they were moving to," said Charlene Tarnalicki, one of the volunteers with the cat program at Blue Chip,

Volunteers say Tiny keeps getting overlooked because of her fear of other animals.

"She is sweet. She loves affection but it has to be on her terms. When she's done, she's done. She doesn't like other cats. She's not too keen on dogs either. We've had dogs up here to dog-test and she'll hide. She doesn't hiss or anything, she hides," Tarnalicki said.

It takes tiny a bit to come out of her shell. Treats and a little catnip help.

"She does love people, she has bonded with some of the volunteers here and once she gets to know you, she just gets more friendly."

Volunteers say the best fit for Tiny is one where she can be the only pet.

"Quiet, not busy, I would say younger kids (are) not a good match because they are more active," Tarnalicki said. "She really is sweet and I think if you got to know her, you would fall in love with her."

If you are interested in Tiny, get more information here.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com