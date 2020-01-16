Woman Sentenced to Jail after Admitting to Theft

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A woman was sentenced to at least three months in jail for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a nonprofit group in Schuylkill County.

Caroline Coyle pleaded guilty Tuesday to writing herself over $98,000 dollars in checks from the Schuylkill County Council for the Arts over five years.

Coyle was sentenced to three to six months in jail, followed by five years of probation. She must also pay back the money she stole.