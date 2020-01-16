The Scranton Prep-Abington Heights basketball rivalry.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scranton Prep boys basketball Coach Andre Kettel talked about the rivalry in boys basketball between Prep and the Abington Heights Comets.

'I'm really proud of this group." Coach Kettel began. "..We're young, experience wise, but we have a lot of guys that can really play and we are really starting to come together, and hopefully we are starting to play our best basketball at the right time of the year, closing out January in a few weeks and heading into February and then hopefully then the playoffs."

Andrew continued, "Our division this year is really competitive and we are taking it one game at a time and tomorrow is Abington Heights. Coach Bianchi and his program have been nothing but successful over the years and we expect a battle on the floor. But, we're excited for it and we are looking for a great atmosphere here in a great basketball game."